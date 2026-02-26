Expand / Collapse search

Schumer introduces legislation to protect pride flag at national parks

February 26, 2026
NEW YORK - Sen. Chuck Schumer has introduced legislation that would make the LGBTQ+ pride flag a congressionally authorized flag.

The legislation, if passed, would ensure the pride flag be allowed to fly at national park sites. The move comes a few weeks after the Trump administration removed the flag from Stonewall National Monument.

The park service responsible for removing the pride flags earlier this month alleged that they were following "recent guidance" on flag-related policies from a memo.

Several New York politicians pushed back on the move, and the flag was re-raised at the park days later.

About a week later, several non-profits filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration regarding the flag's removal.

The non-profit groups involved in the lawsuit are the Gilbert Baker Foundation, Village Preservation and Equality New York.

Plaintiffs of the suit are requesting the court order the government to restore the official LGBTQ+ pride flag that was originally sanctioned.

The Source: This article includes information from a press release sent out by the Senate Democrats.

