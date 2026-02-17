Lawsuit filed against Trump admin over Stonewall pride flag removal

The Brief Several non-profits have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration regarding the removal of the pride flag at Stonewall. The non-profit groups involved in the lawsuit are the Gilbert Baker Foundation, Village Preservation and Equality New York. Plaintiffs of the suit are requesting the court order the government to restore the official LGBTQ+ pride flag that was originally sanctioned.



Lawsuit against Trump admin

What we know:

More specifically, the lawsuit asked the court to declare the removal "unlawful" under the Administrative Procedure Act –

The lawsuit in its entirety can be read below:

The backstory:

The pride flag was removed on Feb. 10 in response to a memo the Trump administration issued last month.

According to the memo, only these specific flags are permitted to fly at national park sites:

New York officials re-raised the pride flag two days after the Trump administration removed it from the monument.