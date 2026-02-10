Trump admin removes pride flag from Stonewall Monument

The Brief The Trump administration has removed the LGBTQ+ pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green reports that the park service responsible for removing the pride flags alleges that they are following "recent guidance" on flag-related policies from a memo issued last month. People are currently gathered near the monument to protest the removal of the flag.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: People walk by the Stonewall Monument on June 26, 2025 in New York City.

Trump admin removes pride flag

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green reports that the park service responsible for removing the pride flags alleges that they are following "recent guidance" on flag-related policies from a memo issued last month.

According to the memo, only these specific flags are permitted to fly at national park sites:

Green spoke to Stacy Lentz, the co-owner of the Stonewall Inn, about the flag's removal.

"Taking that flag down out of this particular park… it's not political, it's about the erasure of our community," Lentz told Green.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Department of Interior's Office of Communications sent this statement to FOX 5 NY:

"The policy governing flag displays on federal property has been in place for decades. Recent guidance clarifies how that longstanding policy is applied consistently across NPS-managed sites.



Under government-wide guidance, including General Services Administration policy and Department of the Interior direction, only the U.S. flag and other congressionally or departmentally authorized flags are flown on NPS-managed flagpoles, with limited exceptions. Any changes to flag displays are made to ensure consistency with that guidance. Stonewall National Monument continues to preserve and interpret the site’s historic significance through exhibits and programs."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about the removal of the flag on X:

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin also posted a statement on the social media platform, calling the removal "an attack on LGBTQ+ New Yorkers."