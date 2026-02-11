NY politicians push back after Trump admin removes pride flag from Stonewall

The Brief New York politicians are pushing for the LGBTQ+ pride flag to be re-raised at the Stonewall National Monument. The pride flag was removed on Feb. 10 in response to a memo the Trump administration issued last month. New York State Senator Erik Bottcher invited people to join him tomorrow, Feb. 12, to attempt to re-raise the flag.



New York politicians are pushing for the LGBTQ+ pride flag to be re-raised at the Stonewall National Monument.

Pride flag removed by Trump admin

What we know:

The pride flag was removed on Feb. 10 in response to a memo the Trump administration issued last month.

According to the memo, only these specific flags are permitted to fly at national park sites:

What they're saying:

In addition to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, other state politicians are speaking out against the removal of the flag.

New York State Senator Erik Bottcher invited people to join him tomorrow, Feb. 12, to attempt to re-raise the flag.

The U.S. Department of Interior's Office of Communications sent this statement to FOX 5 NY:

"The policy governing flag displays on federal property has been in place for decades. Recent guidance clarifies how that longstanding policy is applied consistently across NPS-managed sites.



Under government-wide guidance, including General Services Administration policy and Department of the Interior direction, only the U.S. flag and other congressionally or departmentally authorized flags are flown on NPS-managed flagpoles, with limited exceptions. Any changes to flag displays are made to ensure consistency with that guidance. Stonewall National Monument continues to preserve and interpret the site’s historic significance through exhibits and programs."