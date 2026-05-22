Latest on sinkhole chaos at LaGuardia airport

Memorial Day travelers faced more delays and cancellations at LaGuardia Airport on Friday as crews worked longer than expected to repair a sinkhole that opened near one of the airport’s runways ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

When will the terminal reopen?

What we know:

Port Authority officials had hoped to reopen the runway Friday, but announced overnight that repairs and inspections are now expected to continue until at least 6 a.m. Saturday.

The runway closure has already caused widespread disruptions.

LaGuardia delays

On Thursday, 43% of departing flights and 53% of arriving flights at LaGuardia were delayed, according to airport officials.

Crews spent much of Thursday testing the ground underneath the runway to check for additional weak spots after the sinkhole was discovered Wednesday just feet from one of the airport’s two runways.

Despite the delays, passengers continued to crowd the airport early Friday morning, with at least 19 delays reported by 6 a.m.

AAA predicts record-breaking Memorial Day weekend

The travel headaches come as AAA predicts a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, with about 45 million people expected to travel nationwide. Most travelers are expected to drive rather than fly, with an estimated 39 million people hitting the roads.

When is the best time to travel?

Traffic is expected to peak Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., with the worst time to leave New York City projected around 2:15 p.m., especially for drivers heading to the Jersey Shore. AAA says traffic on the Garden State Parkway could increase by as much as 102%.

How much is gas in NYC?

The surge in travel is happening despite higher gas prices. The average price for a gallon of gas in New York City is $4.67, up about $1.50 from this time last year. Nationally, GasBuddy says the average price is expected to reach $4.48 per gallon, compared to $3.14 a year ago.

LaGuardia Airport remains open, but officials are warning travelers to expect continued delays while one runway remains out of service.

See flight delays, cancellation tracker

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here.

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here.

JFK Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here.