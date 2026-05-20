Sinkhole causes delays, cancellations at LaGuardia Airport

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The Brief A sinkhole near a runway at LaGuardia Airport caused delays and cancellations Wednesday after crews discovered the issue during a routine inspection, officials said. The runway was immediately shut down while emergency construction and engineering crews worked to determine the cause and make repairs, according to the agency. Travelers were urged to check directly with their airlines for updated flight information as delays and cancellations mounted.



A sinkhole near a runway at LaGuardia Airport caused delays and cancellations Wednesday after crews discovered the issue during a routine inspection, officials said.

According to FlightAware, LaGuardia Airport was experiencing arrival delays for airborne aircraft averaging 35 minutes and increasing.

What we know:

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the sinkhole was identified around 11 a.m. near Runway 4/22 during the airport’s daily morning airfield inspection.

The runway was immediately shut down while emergency construction and engineering crews worked to determine the cause and make repairs, according to the agency.

"The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve," the agency said in a statement posted on X.

Travelers were urged to check directly with their airlines for updated flight information as delays and cancellations mounted. Officials said forecast thunderstorms later Wednesday could worsen disruptions.

No injuries were reported.

See flight delays, cancellation tracker

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here.

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here.

JFK Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here.