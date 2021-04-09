Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply set to temporarily drop

The supply of one of the COVID-19 vaccines is about to drop dramatically, according to the CDC.

Next week, Johnson & Johnson will distribute 86% fewer doses of its vaccine across the country than what's currently being allocated.

"Part of the phase-up was relying on those doses from J&J starting to ramp up into the spring and summer," Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña, Northwell's director of Global Health, told FOX 5 NY. "So it is a little concerning and we will have to look at supply very carefully."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said doesn't expect any vaccination appointments to be canceled but the state will see an 88% week-over-week drop in the Johnson & Johnson supply.

New Jersey officials expect a 96% decline.

"The J&J has clearly had some challenges," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Our objective is 4.7 million people by the end of June so there will be a couple of months there to allow you to do that."

Murphy defended the state's upcoming eligibility expansion by saying not everyone who qualifies will immediately come forward to get their shots.

In Connecticut, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine decrease has pushed the state to revamp some distribution plans, including at some college campuses where students were supposed to get the one-shot vaccine before leaving for summer break.

This decline in supply comes after the company had to discard 15 million doses of its vaccine last month because the batch didn't meet quality standards.

"The company is working closely with the FDA to resolve any manufacturing issues at the facility in Baltimore and to secure an FDA authorization," said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.

Even with the expected decrease in the Johnson & Johnson supply, the company still plans to provide about 100 million vaccine doses by the end of May.