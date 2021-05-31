Curfew for indoor dining ends across New York

The indoor dining curfew in New York State ends Monday, at the same time the COVID-19 positivity rate is at a record low.

Once indoor dining resumed in the city for the second time in late February, restaurants and bars then operated under a midnight curfew, with capacity restrictions in place.

But now that curfew is gone, which means you can stay at the table, inside, as long as you’d like. Or until the owner kicks you out.

The curfew for all catered events is lifted as well.

This, all happening as the state-wide, seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is below 1%, dropping to .7%. A new record low, and a 55-day streak of decline.

But sadly, 18 people in the state died Sunday from the virus. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are dropping to 1,068, the lowest number since October 25.

