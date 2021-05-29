NY COVID positivity rate falls to lowest number since pandemic began

article

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate had fallen to just 0.73 percent, the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Saturday's number comes after 54 consecutive days of declining positivity rates.

"Our numbers have been trending in the right direction -- reaching a record low since the start of this pandemic -- and they continue to do so because of what the people of this state have done," Cuomo said. "I encourage those who haven't yet received their vaccination to take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and do so. The vaccine is the best defense we have against COVID and now is the best time to do what needs to be done to protect our communities."

The news comes a day after Cuomo announced that just under 65 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and older have completed their vaccinations.

So far, 53 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 45 percent have completed their vaccinations.