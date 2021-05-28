Cuomo: Over 6 in 10 NY adults have received at least one COVID vaccine dose

article

More than 6 in 10 adults in New York have taken at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.

According to the latest numbers released by the state, just under 65 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and older have completed their vaccinations.

Twenty percent of New Yorkers between the ages of 12 and 15 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, since it became eligible to them earlier this month.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

"We're working hard to make sure every New Yorker is able to access the COVID-19 vaccine as conveniently as possible so that we can reopen our society and defeat the virus for good. Our state has made huge progress on the numbers in recent months and nearly 65 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have taken at least one dose, but vaccination is the key to moving into the new normal and we need anyone who has not yet taken the vaccine to do so," Governor Cuomo said. "We continue to offer incentives—including a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college and a $5 million lottery—and establish pop-up sites at locations like state parks and transportation station stops. New York is getting creative to put shots in arms, and we'll continue that effort full steam ahead until we're able to beat back COVID and move into the future."

So far, 53 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 45 percent have completed their vaccinations.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Currently, all New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis.

Advertisement

People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.