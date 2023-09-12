Hurricane Lee threatens beaches with erosion and rip currents this weekend

The beaches may be beautiful now but there’s a growing fear of erosion and rip currents come this weekend as Hurricane Lee works its way up the coast.



"Rip currents are an issue," Jones Beach lifeguard Captain Tammy McLoughlin said.

"They’re an issue on a regular sunny day but with all this water coming in it will be quite significant." — Tammy McLoughlin

While Lee won’t be a direct hit, Governor Hochul announced the deployment of 50 soldiers from the New York National Guard to begin preparations on Long Island as south shore beaches including here at Jones Beach will bear the brunt of any residual effects.

Related article

Even though temps are expected to be warm, lifeguards are prepared to pull people out of the water altogether if rip currents pose a problem.

"Saturday especially the waves all will be big, beach erosion, flooding, it’ll be a watch from the boardwalk kind of weekend." — Senior lifeguard Keith Gabora

They’re predicting 8-10 foot swells and say the bigger the surf, the larger the rip current.



The goal is to open the water on Sunday, which is the last day lifeguards will be on for this season after the peak of the storm passes but experts say it all depends on how it tracks.

Featured article

"If it tracks out farther east to the Atlantic, we’ll be great, and it’ll be nice to finish it out on a beautiful day," said Ed Costigan who is the Captain of Lifeguards at Jones Beach.



Hurricane Franklin’s wrath interrupted swimming just before Labor Day weekend. This go around strong swells, while enticing for surfers, could do the same.