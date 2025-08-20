Hurricane Erin to bring dangerous rip currents and flooding to NJ, NYC area | Latest

The Brief Hurricane Erin is expected to remain offshore but is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, high surf, flooding and beach erosion to NJ and NY through Friday. A high surf advisory and rip current warnings are in effect, with seas building 11 to 15 feet and localized coastal flooding possible during high tide. Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare and use caution, stressing that conditions will peak Thursday into Friday before easing this weekend.



The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that Hurricane Erin, though staying offshore, will bring dangerous rip currents, high surf and possible flooding to New Jersey and New York this week.

High rip current risk, high surf advisory, and coastal flood watch remain in effect through Friday evening, and officials are urging residents to stay out of the water and use caution along the shore.

All New York City beaches are closed for swiming as the storm still poses many threats to beach-goers in New Jersey, New York and Long Island.

Here's a look at what the NYC area can expect, a timeline, a tracker and which areas face the biggest threats:

Impacts along the Tri-State coast

Local perspective:

Erin, currently a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic, is not expected to make landfall in the region but will churn up hazardous conditions along the New Jersey, New York City and Long Island shorelines.

The most significant threats include waves climbing as high as 15 to 20 feet, powerful rip currents and minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas, according to the NWS. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, adding to the hazards.

High surf advisory: NJ, NYC beaches closed

Already, the risks have prompted action. New Jersey shore towns have posted numerous warnings after a series of recent water emergencies, including a drowning in Belma and rescues in Seaside Heights and Berkeley Township. In New York, all city beaches are closed to swimmers, while Gov. Kathy Hochul has suspended swimming at all Long Island ocean beaches due to flooding risks and rough surf.

What they're saying:

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is warning residents near the beach. "As Hurricane Erin passes the East Coast, I am asking all New Yorkers to prepare for the possibility of dangerous conditions along our beaches and coastal cities and towns," Hochul said. "New Yorkers are no strangers to hurricanes, that is why I’m urging those living in areas that may be impacted to stay safe and exercise caution until the hurricane tapers off later this week."

Residents and visitors should:

Avoid entering the water and steer clear of surf zones.

Be vigilant near coastal roads and structures vulnerable to flooding.

Heed all local advisories and monitor for changes, since additional warnings may be issued if conditions evolve.

Timeline:

Hazardous conditions are expected to worsen as the week continues.

Rip current advisories were issued for New York and New Jersey beginning Tuesday and will remain in place through Friday. Forecasters say the most dangerous conditions will arrive Thursday into Friday, when wave heights are expected to peak.

Conditions are likely to improve over the weekend, but officials caution that lingering rip currents may remain a risk even after advisories expire.

Hurricane Erin's forecast cone. (FOX Weather)

Here's a look at what to expect the rest of this week.

Wednesday

Rip current risk statements for New York and New Jersey remain in effect.

Thursday and Friday

Longer term, life-threatening surf and rip currents will reach their peak on Thursday and Friday.

Wave heights will reach their peak and could be as tall as 15 to 20 feet.

Where is Erin today?

Tracking Hurricane Erin in the Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

Big picture view:

While the Tri-State area is dealing with secondary impacts, Erin is expected to deliver a direct blow to parts of the Southeast. The storm is forecast to bring destructive winds, flooding rains and life-threatening storm surge to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where evacuations are already underway.

(FOX Weather)

The hurricane has already lashed the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, and forecasters warn it may hold its strength as a Category 2 or 3 storm as it continues north.

What hurricane is next?

What's next:

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is tracking another tropical system in the Atlantic that could strengthen later this week. If it develops, the next named storm of the 2025 season will be Fernand.