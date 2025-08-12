1 person drowned, 6 saved in jet-ski rescue at unguarded NJ beach, Seaside Heights officials confirm

The Brief One person died and six others were rescued after they were caught in a rip current in Seaside Heights. The Seaside Heights Fire Department’s ocean rescue team responded to the scene at an unguarded beach at 6:58 p.m. The same rescue team saved 12 people from rip currents over the weekend on a guarded beach.



One person has died and six others were rescued by jet ski after they were swimming at an unguarded beach in Seaside Heights on Monday evening.

Seaside Heights emergency water rescue. (Photo Credit: Tri- County Scanner News)

What we know:

According to a report from the Seaside Heights Fire Department, a call came in at 6:56 p.m. for multiple swimmers in distress. The fire department's ocean rescue team arrived on the beach at 6:58 p.m. and, using a jet ski with a rescue swimmer, they were able to save six victims.

A seventh victim was submerged and quickly brought to the beach. CPR was performed before the person was taken to Community Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced dead. The entire call was resolved by 7:22 p.m., according to SHFD.

The incident took place while lifeguards were not on duty.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Seaside Heights emergency water rescue. (Photo Credit: Tri- County Scanner News)

Red flag warnings were in place by New Jersey officials at the end of last week as high winds and ocean swells created dangerous rip currents, which are fast-flowing channels of water moving away from the shore. Officials urge shore-goers to use extreme caution when swimming at all times, and to pay close attention to whether those red flags are in place along the beach.

The Seaside Heights Fire Department's ocean rescue team was active over the weekend as well, rescuing 12 people from a rip current. However, those rescues took place on beaches with lifeguards on duty.

A 55-year-old woman reportedly died after being pulled from the water at Manhattan Beach Park in Brookyln Monday evening. Officials said she also was reportedly swimming after 6 p.m., a time when being in the water is prohibited as lifeguards are off duty.