55-year-old woman dies, pulled from water near Manhattan Beach during prohibited swimming time

The Brief A 55-year-old woman has died after being pulled from the water at Manhattan Beach Park in Brooklyn. The incident occurred after 6 p.m., a time when swimming is prohibited as lifeguards are off duty. The death comes on the same day that a drowning was also reported in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, under similar circumstances.



A 55-year-old woman has died after being pulled from the water at Manhattan Beach Park in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

What we know:

The incident occurred after 6 p.m. at Oriental Boulevard, a time when lifeguards are off duty and swimming is prohibited.

According to police, first responders found the woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was taken to Coney Island Hospital, but unfortunately was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

A Citizen App video showed the scene as police and EMS responded to the beach. The incident highlights the dangers of swimming at beaches after lifeguards have left their posts.

This event happened around the same time as a similar incident in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where one person drowned and six others were rescued from a rip current at an unguarded beach.

No further information about the incident has been provided. There have been no arrests made and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.