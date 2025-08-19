These NJ beaches are closed to swimmers as Hurricane Erin approaches

The Brief Hurricane Erin is prompting several beach towns along the East Coast to ban swimming for most of the week. The Category 3 storm is expected to create dangerous rip currents and high surf through Friday.



Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall, but the East Coast is still feeling threats from the Category 3 storm, especially those in local beach towns.

Beaches ban swimming

What we know:

Several beaches in the Northeast have closed to swimmers for the week as Hurricane Eric begins to travel closer to the U.S.

In New Jersey, swimming bans were issued in Bay Head and Belmar on Monday as local communities continue to reel from the recent drowning and prepare for the storm ahead.

"By now we are all aware of the soon-to-arrive hurricane, Erin. In addition, we are now being hit by a noreaster storm. Many of you must have heard of the recent drownings in Belmar and Seaside Heights. We ask all of you to show good judgement and not go in the water during these unsafe conditions," the Bay Head Improvement Association posted on Monday.

Related article

Island Beach State Park also suspended all activities, including swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, mobile sports fishing vehicles and all nature center programs, until at least Thursday.

Seaside Height Mayor Anthony Vaz said that they are continuing to monitor conditions, and will "make a decision soon," according to Patch.com.

Further south, Wildwood and Margate have prohibited swimming on all beaches until further notice.

Rip current risk

Local perspective:

A high rip current risk is in effect for beaches in Sandy Hook, Long Beach Island, Atlantic City and Ocean City, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents are strong, narrow, seaward flows of water that extend from close to the shoreline to outside the surf zone.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents and visitors to avoid swimming and wading over the next several days due to dangerous rip currents and high waves.

They pose real dangers to those swimming in beach water, and could become deadly, with over 100 deaths attributed to rip currents in the U.S. every year, according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

High surf advisory

Dig deeper:

The NWS has issued a high surf advisory for all Atlantic Ocean beaches for Wednesday and Thursday with a possible extension further into the week.

Ocean seas are expected to build to 11–15 feet and higher by Friday morning, before subsiding into the weekend.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather service says to expect dangerous conditions near inlets, and possibly gale-force wind gusts.

Tracking Hurricane Erin

Timeline:

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Erin is located about 750 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving off to the northwest at 7 mph.

The center of Hurricane Erin is expected to pass to the east of the Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, and then move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday.