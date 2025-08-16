13-year-old drowns in Belmar after being pulled from water

The Brief A 13-year-old swimmer has died after being pulled from the water at a Belmar beach. The victim was found unresponsive and, despite extensive life-saving efforts, was pronounced dead. The Belmar Police Department is investigating the incident, and the victim's identity is being withheld.



A 13-year-old has died after being found unresponsive in the water off the 7th Avenue beach in Belmar, New Jersey, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Belmar Police Department, several 911 calls came in at approximately 6:36 p.m. Friday evening for a swimmer in distress off the 8th Avenue beach.

Once police arrived, officers were told that one person was out of the water, but a second juvenile swimmer was missing.

Belmar water rescue attempts (Photo: Daniel Bowens/WNYW)

The Belmar Water Rescue team entered the water and located the victim at approximately 7:29 p.m. The victim was removed from the water, where life-saving efforts were made by Belmar lifeguards, EMS and paramedics.

The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Due to the victim's age, their identity is being withheld at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Belmar Police Department.