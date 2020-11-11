Hundreds of students in Connecticut town quarantined

More than 350 students and 20 teachers in a wealthy Connecticut suburb are in quarantine after a new round of coronavirus testing turned up 15 infections, according to the local school district.

New Canaan schools on Wedsday reported 13 students and two teachers tested positive in the latest round of testing. There were also 26 new positive tests last weekend.

The most recent testing resulted in quarantines for 213 students at New Canaan High School, 71 at Saxe Middle School, and 70 at three elementary schools. People in quarantine are told they must stay home for 14 days.

The new test results come as virus-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut are increasing.

About half of the state's available COVID-19 beds in intensive care units are filled, according to Gov. Ned lamont.

With the Associated Press