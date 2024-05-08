Adams offers $5K reward for vandalized NYC World War 1 statue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced that he put up $5,000 of his own money for the arrest of the people responsible for vandalizing a World War 1 statue in Central Park.

"We cannot allow these symbols to be desecrated by some in our city wanting to cause chaos and disorder," Adams posted to X on Tuesday.

Police are also offering a $10,000 reward.

"Gaza" and the phrase "free Palestine" were spray-painted onto the General William Sherman monument on Monday.

Protestors also burned an American flag.

After vandalizing the monument, the three suspects fled the scene.

"I would not stand by while people desecrate memorials for those who fought for democracy and human rights. The same rights that they are calling for, they are desecrating the lives of people who fought for that," Adams said.

Cleanup efforts have been made by the Central Park Conservancy.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.