NYPD arrests dozens as pro-Palestinian encampment cleared at FIT in NYC

Dozens were arrested Tuesday night after the NYPD cleared out the pro-Palestinian encampment at the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC.

Police were seen hauling away dozens of demonstrators on an NYPD corrections bus as their supporters cheered them on from the streets.

Officers surrounded the encampment at FIT and moved in on the crowd after announcing that those who refused to leave would be taken into custody for trespassing.

Police had been monitoring the demonstration earlier in the night before tensions escalated. They could be seen standing opposite protesters behind metal barricades.

Earlier in the evening, hundreds of demonstrators marched through Union Square holding signs, waving flags and banging drums.

The demonstration appeared to be mostly peaceful, but SkyFOX flew overhead as the NYPD made several arrests. FOX 5 NY is told the department made at least 50 arrests in total between both protests.

At this point, it's unclear if the NYPD was specifically called in by FIT to clear out the protesters and dismantle their tents.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered Monday evening at Manhattan's Hunter College, just blocks away from the star-studded 2024 Met Gala.

Demonstrators attempted to march on the celebrity-filled fashion event, but were stopped roughly a block away by the NYPD. According to authorities, 27 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Demonstrators then marched down Park Avenue, winding their way through the Upper East Side before making their way to 59th Street and 5th Avenue, where a war memorial was vandalized.

A demonstration at Hunter College drew around 200 protesters, who joined other area-college marches to the Met Gala being held this evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

Flyers posted on social media encouraged demonstrators to join a "citywide rally" for "A Day of Rage for Gaza" on the campus at 68th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side at 5 p.m.

Before the Hunter College rally, protesters were also called to meet at Columbia University at 4 p.m. Earlier in the day, the Ivy League school announced the cancelation of its university-wide commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 15.