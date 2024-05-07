Man stabbed to death inside Queens bodega

A man was fatally stabbed inside a NYC bodega, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday just after 12:30 a.m. at a bodega on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in his chest and taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 5 NY has learned the person in custody is an employee of the bodega.

Police are trying to get a handle on what happened, including what led up to the stabbing.