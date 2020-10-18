Huge party busted in Queens catering hall

article

The New York City Sheriff's Department said they shut down an illegal party of more than 200 people who were violating pandemic restrictions at a catering hall in South Ozone Park.

Revelers at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall early Saturday morning were not social distancing or wearing proper face coverings, according to authorities.

The owner and an employee of the venue were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol, and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol. Two other staffers were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, the sheriff’s office said.

A call to the hall seeking comment was made Sunday.

New York guidelines allow indoor arts and entertainment spaces to operate at 25% of venue capacity and require people to wear a face covering except when eating or drinking.

Since August, the NYC Sheriff's Department shut down several illegal parties, including a rave with over 100 people attending it in Queens last week and a pair of illegal raves with nearly 300 people in attendance in Brooklyn.

With the Associated Press.