Horrifying slashing of woman waiting for subway at Union Square Station

A 54-year-old woman waiting for the subway at the Union Square Station was slashed multiple times by a man who approached her from behind, said police.

The horrifying incident occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was slashed with a knife in the left shoulder, left collarbone area, and upper chest. She suffered deep lacerations, added police.

A 52-year-old bystander saw what was happening and sprinted down the platform and tackled the suspect. He was able to hold the man until cops arrived.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital. She was expected to recover.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The suspect was identified as Joshua Nazario, 22, of 485 Cortlandt Avenue in the Bronx. He was charged with four counts of felonious assault. The knife was recovered.

Hours later, police responded to another slashing at the Fulton Street subway station. At about 6 a.m., two men were having a dispute on the no. 4 train platform when one of them slashed the other in the left arm and left side. The victim was expected to recover, said police.

The suspect was described by police as a black male wearing a black and blue checkered shirt with a black face mask.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In an about-face earlier this week, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he would allow more police into the subway system.

An additional 250 police officers were deployed into the system in addition to the 3,000 NYPD officers already assigned to the subways.

Advertisement

This comes after mounting pressure from the MTA and public over a rash of violent crimes in the subways as the city emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.