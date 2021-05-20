2 dead, at least 9 injured after deadly night of violence across NYC

Police are investigating after a wave of violence across New York City left two dead and injured at least nine people, including an eight-year-old boy who was riding his bike.

At least 17 gunshots rang out in St. Albans, Queens Wednesday around 9:45 p.m., according to cops. The boy was shot in the area of 120th Ave. and 178th St. His 39-year-old father was struck in the leg and a 57-year-old man was grazed in the ankle.

Police believe the shooting was between two suspects after different caliber casings were found at the scene.

All three shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Earlier, at around 8:45 p.m. in Harlem, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in an apartment building. Police say they arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to the incident.

Then, in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, just after 10:30 p.m., cops found a 33-year-old man on Church Ave., unconscious with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 36-year-old man was shot in the hand in the Longwood section of the Bronx. He was treated and listed in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

A suspect was in custody with charges pending.

In Harlem, a 41-year-old man was shot in the stomach at 113th St. and Lenox Ave. The man told police he heard a noise and then felt pain. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.

And, just just before 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man shot in the leg in Crown Heights. He was listed in stable condition. No arrests were made.

"We're going to turn this around," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference on Thursday, emphasizing his desire to deepen ties between police and the community.

A jump in shootings across the city includes a 20 percent rise in murders and more than an 80 percent increase in shooting incidents.