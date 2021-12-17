Homeless man arrested for swastika spree in Manhattan

The NYPD arrested a man who they say spray-painted swastikas across Lower Manhattan from a construction site to City Hall to the iconic Charging Bull statue.

39-year-old James Ryan face five hate crime and 4 aggravated harassment charges.

On Dec. 3 at about 1 p.m., the suspect drew three swastikas on a wall at 10 Maiden Lane.

On Dec. 13 at about 6:30 p.m., a man drew a swastika on a pillar at the entrance to City Hall at the corner of Beekman Street and Park Row.

On Dec. 14., at about 10:09 p.m., the suspect spray-painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue in front of 25 Broadway.

Police believe that Ryan is responsible for all of the incidents. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

