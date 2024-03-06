Hochul dispatches National Guard to NYC subways after a string of violent crimes

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Wednesday that she will be deploying around 750 National Guard members and hundreds of State Police troopers to conduct random bag checks at some of the city's busiest subway stations.

This is on top of the 1,000 additional officers Mayor Eric Adams deployed to the subways in February to combat transit crime.

"For people who are thinking about bringing a gun or knife on the subway, at least this creates a deterrent effect. They might be thinking, ‘You know what, it just may just not be worth it because I listened to the mayor and I listened to the governor and they have a lot more people who are going to be checking my bags,'" Hochul said at a news conference in New York City.

The move came as part of a larger effort from the governor's office to address crime in the subway, which included a legislative proposal to ban people from trains for three years if they are convicted of assaulting a subway passenger and the installation of cameras in conductor cabins to protect transit workers.

The deployment of the National Guard would bolster an enhanced presence of NYPD officers in the subway system. The governor said she will also send 250 state troopers and police officers from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency, to help with the bag searches.

Subway crime is up 13% compared to this same period last year, with assaults on the transit system up 11%. According to the NYPD, 2023 had the highest number of subway assaults since at least 1996.

Much of the blame for the increase in crime is being pinned on bail reform laws, with Mayor Eric Adams pointing at recidivists, saying that a small group is responsible for the majority of the crime.

"38 people committed assaults on transit workers," Adams said on Wednesday. "Out of those 38 people, they committed 1,126 crimes in our city."

Hochul's plan received mixed reviews from riders and Civil Liberties advocates.

Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union called it "another unfortunate example of policymaking through overreaction and overreach," in a statement.

"Sound policy making will not come from overreacting to incidents that, while horrible and tragic, should not be misrepresented as a crime wave and certainly don’t call for a reversion to failed broken windows policies of the past," she said, referring to the policing theory that going after smaller crimes can help stem greater disorder.

Overall, crime has dropped in New York City since a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, and killings are down on the subway system. But rare fatal shootings and shovings on the subway can put residents on edge. Just last week, a passenger slashed a subway conductor in the neck, delaying trains.

Police in New York have long conducted random bag checks at subway entrances, though passengers are free to refuse and leave the station, raising questions of whether the searches are an effective policing tactic in a subway system that serves over 3 million riders per day.

