Subway musician attacker arrested again, this time for theft

The woman charged with attacking a subway musician with a bottle was arrested again after being released without bail, police said.

Amira Hunter, 23, is accused of hitting cellist Iain Forrest while performing at the Herald Square station.

According to authorities, Forrest was playing the cello on the mezzanine of the 34th Street-Herald Square station at around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 13 when the woman struck him in the head with a metal bottle.

NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper told FOX 5 NY Hunter was arrested again Tuesday afternoon.

Police said she allegedly stole clothing from a Nordstrom on 57th Street in Midtown.

Hunter is now charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The Post reported that Hunter has at least eight prior arrests and that prosecutors argued for $15,000 cash bail or $45,000 bond, noting that she had failed to show up at three of her five court dates in other criminal cases last year.