'Golden Girls' pop-up kitchen coming to NYC

This fall, New Yorkers will be able to say "thank you for being a friend," inside the Golden Girls' own kitchen.

Beginning November 16, fans of the beloved sitcom will have a chance to step into the sitcom's universe at a pop-up restaurant.

Located at 5 E 54th Street in Midtown, the restaurant is billed as a "fully immersive pop-up restaurant" that will take "fans of all ages to 1980s Miami, safely transporting them into the world of their favorite golden gals."

Visitors will be able to try everything from mains like "Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno" and "The Rose Marie Soup and Salad Combo," to desserts like "Genurkenflurgen Cake" and "Blanche's Georgia Style Cookies."

"Golden Girls" picture collages decorate dining room at the "Golden Girls Kitchen" media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Bucket Listers, the organizers behind the pop-up, say fans will also be able to take advantage of shareable photo-ops, like snapping a photo in Blanche’s Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread, or pretend to chat with the ladies through the girls’ yellow kitchen phone.

Tickets for a 90-minute reservation begin at $40 per person and are available now at BucketListers.com

