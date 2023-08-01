Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann to make second court appearance

Just weeks after Rex Heuermann was arrested in connection with at least three murders that have haunted Long Island for more than a decade, the suspected serial killer is due back in court.

He is expected to appear at 2 pm at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

The 59-year-old architect has been jailed at the Riverhead Correctional Facility since he was taken into custody on July 13th near his office building in Manhattan.

He’s charged with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello, all sex workers with whom he allegedly communicated via burner phones.

Heuermann is also the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard Barnes.

Last year, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced the creation of an interagency task force solved at cracking the cold case.

In March of 2022, Heuermann was first identified as a suspect.

Detectives linked him to a pickup truck that a witness reported seeing when one of the victims disappeared in 2010.

The long-awaited arrest came after detectives pursued a new lead, matching DNA from a pizza that Heuermann ate to a single hair on the burlap sack where Waterman’s remains were found.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is personally prosecuting the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, said in an interview on Good Day New York that the case will continue to unravel over the coming days, weeks, and months.

"The grand jury investigation is continuing. Once we acquire more evidence and are able to present that to the grand jury, we feel good about that fourth case as well," he explained.

Related article

Meanwhile, Heuermann’s estranged wife returned to the family’s Massapequa Park home last week with her children.

It was there that police searched far and wide for evidence.

Investigators dug up the yard with an excavator and even located a soundproof basement vault.

The family shared photos with Fox 5 showing piles of boxes, junk stacked to the ceiling and a damaged bathtub in the wake of a nearly two-week long search.

No parking signs are now posted on the street and around the corner.

Cameras have been installed for safety and officers are writing tickets for anyone who blocks traffic.