Family of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann returns to Long Island home

The family of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann has returned to their Long Island home after nearly two weeks since he was arrested.

The intense police search of the Long Island home wrapped up Tuesday, ending a 12-day hunt for evidence that involved ripping up the yard and the discovery of a basement vault containing hundreds of weapons kept by the man accused of killing at least three women more than a decade ago.

In this video obtained by Fox 5 NY, Asa Ellerup, wife of Rex Heuermann, can be seen pacing the front yard, as her son sits on the porch, somberly, even crying at some points.

"Don't talk to me," Ellerup said repeatedly to the cameras pointed at her.

"Don't even say a word," Ellerup's son added.

Ellerup continues to look through the yard at the disheveled belongings investigators left behind.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Asa Ellerup (left) and her daughter Victoria Heuermann. They are the wife and daughter of accused Giglo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann.

Ellerup filed for divorce last week according to her attorney.

Asa Ellerup filed the complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court. Her attorney, Robert Macedonio, declined any additional comment.

The search turned up at least 279 weapons kept inside a large basement vault according to the Suffolk County District Attorney. Police took boxes of additional evidence from the house, which he described as being a "very cluttered environment."

"We have obtained a massive amount of material all of which has to be cataloged and analyzed. We won’t know what we have for quite some time." — <i>Raymond Tierney, Suffolk County District Attorney </i>

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Law enforcement on the scene of a home in Massapequa Park, connected to the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

Tierney said it would be "quite some time" before all of the evidence could be tested for forensics.

The end of the search comes as police in Las Vegas and South Carolina are beginning their own investigations into whether the suspect may have been connected to any unresolved cases. Heuermann owns a timeshare in Las Vegas and planned to retire in a remote area of South Carolina, where his brother currently lives.

Tierney declined to discuss specifics in the other cases on Tuesday, but noted the investigation "is not limited to New York state."

Heuermann is due back in court on August 1st.