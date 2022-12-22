Congressman-elect George Santos responds after allegations he is a fraud

Embattled Congressman-elect George Santos has responded for the first time since allegations were made that his resume may be largely fiction but he is not yet disputing any of the claims against him.

In November, the Republican won the election for New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Santos has not made any public appearances since allegations surfaced in a New York Times article. Santos is accused of misrepresenting his education and employment history. He has claimed that he runs a family investment firm. On Tuesday, the firm changed its official mailing address with the Florida Secretary of State to a condo in Merritt Island.

"I have my story to tell." — Rep.-elect George Santos

In an emailed statement to FOX 5 News on Thursday, Santos stated: "I have my story to tell and it will be told next week."

He went on to state: "I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more."

Santos also posted the statement on Twitter. It was met with ridicule from many on the social media site.

Santos did not explain why he wanted to wait until the following week to address multiple inconsistencies about what he has claimed about his past.

Some lawmakers and people who live in the 3rd District, which covers parts of western Nassau County and eastern Queens, are calling for Santos to step aside before he even takes office in January.

"He's sending a message you can lie and still be elected to the United States Congress," one constituent told FOX 5 NY.

A lawyer for Santos on Monday described all claims as defamatory.

In a statement, his attorney said the left is "threatened by a gay, Latino, immigrant and Republican" who won a Biden district and "It's no surprise that Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations."