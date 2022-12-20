No rebuttal yet from Rep.-elect George Santos to allegations

In November, Republican George Santos won the election for New York's 3rd Congressional District. He voted in Whitestone, Queens. A certificate of election was delivered to the address where the congressman-elect said he lives.

After allegations surfaced that his resume may be largely fiction, questions on the minds of many include: Where was he living at the time of the election? Where is he now? What is his real story?

"The sophistication of this web of lies is truly unprecedented," Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan said.

Other lawmakers and some people who live in the 3rd District, which covers parts of western Nassau County and eastern Queens, are calling for Santos to step down before he even takes office in January.

"He's sending a message you can lie and still be elected to the United States Congress," one constituent told FOX 5 NY.

Santos is accused of misrepresenting his education and employment history. He has claimed that he runs a family investment firm. On Tuesday, the firm changed its official mailing address with the Florida Secretary of State to a condo in Merritt Island.

The leader of the Nassau Republican Party said Santos should have a reasonable amount of time to respond. But Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in the election, said silence speaks volumes.

"The reasonable amount of time is now, in my view," Zimmerman said.

Some former elected officials said the allegations come at a time when trust in politicians continues to go down.

"It's not a good look," former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, said. "It's not a good look for him and I don't think it's good for Long Island."

Former U.S. Rep. Pete King, a Republican, said Santos should address the controversy.

"He has to do more than just deny," King said. "He has to specifically say why the allegations aren't true and give his explanation for it."

Political analysts said they're surprised no one picked up on this sooner. And some attorneys called the allegations potentially career ending in both in the eyes of voters and the way the issue may play out if it goes to court.

"Anytime someone is accused of defrauding whether it be investors or voters, it can expose them to legal problems," attorney Imran Ansari said.

A lawyer for Santos on Monday described all claims as defamatory.

Attempts to reach Santos and his lawyer for more information on Tuesday were unsuccessful.