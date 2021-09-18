Gabby Petito missing: Police searching for Brian Laundrie in nature reserve

Police are now searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petitio inside of a large nature reserve in Florida.

Dozens of North Port police officers, FBI agents, and members of other law enforcement agencies searched the 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area.

"His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week," North Port Police tweeted Saturday.

The Petito family released a statement through their attorney, saying that Laundrie was not "missing."

"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing," the statement from the law office of Richard B. Stafford said.

The attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie said his whereabouts were unknown Friday evening, hours after North Port police entered the Laundrie home to speak with the family "at their request," according to authorities.

A search for Gabby Petito is also taking place Saturday morning in Wyoming, which is the last place she is believed to have been.

Laundrie and Petito, 22, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents' home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Petito’s family filed a missing persons report Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Anyone with information on Laundrie or Petito’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-Call-FBI.

With the Associated Press.

