Getting "zombied" by your ex, parking garages forced to vacate due to structural concerns and income based parking tickets: here's the latest in NYC.

"I'm out here being zombied. It's like ghosting, but he comes back from the dead after a couple months and hits you up." — Mariel Darling, singer-songwriter

Maybe you've heard of being "ghosted" or have been ghosted in the past – left or ignored without notice or explanation.

Now imagine being ghosted, except this time they come back, months or even years later.

A report released by Burner, a phone number app, explains: "Zombieing is when someone rises from the digital dead. There are two types of zombies: those who were actual exes and those who were casual dates. Zombie exes are the old partners you bury deep into the proverbial ground."

New York City's Department of Buildings has ordered four parking garages to vacate over structural concerns and issues.

In the 10 days since a parking garage in Lower Manhattan collapsed, leaving one person dead nada several injured, the DoB has conducted two enforcement inspection and inspected 78 garages across the city had had structural concerns, and found four properties with issues, citing deterioration to the point where they are now posing an immediate threat to public safety.

A new pilot program being proposed to the New York City Council aims to make parking tickets and other fees more equitable depending upon a person’s income.

Those who earn more would pay more for the same parking violation. New York City Council member Julie Won is a co-sponsor of the proposed pilot program.

"Not everyone can afford the $150 or $200 tickets or even $35 tickets that people may receive," Won said. "And we need to make sure that we have enforcement, for sure, but we also don't want it to be so punitive that it's going to be detrimental to a person's livelihood in New York City because we all know how expensive it is to live here."

Jerry Springer, a longtime television host and former mayor of Cincinnati, died from pancreatic cancer, his representative confirmed to FOX Television Stations Friday.

Springer, who died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago Thursday, was 79.

A family spokesperson said in a statement on April 27 that Springer died after a "brief illness."