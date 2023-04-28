New NYC bill aims to base parking ticket fines on a violator’s income

A new pilot program being proposed to the New York City Council aims to make parking tickets and other fees more equitable depending upon a person’s income.

Those who earn more would pay more for the same parking violation.

New York City Council member Julie Won is a co-sponsor of the proposed pilot program.

"Not everyone can afford the $150 or $200 tickets or even $35 tickets that people may receive," Won said. "And we need to make sure that we have enforcement, for sure, but we also don't want it to be so punitive that it's going to be detrimental to a person's livelihood in New York City because we all know how expensive it is to live here."

"For someone living on a fixed income, it could mean going without your necessary necessities, giving up a necessity, something that you need in order to pay this fine. So in that way, that's not fair," said Antonya Jeffrey, director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center.

The Fines and Fees Justice Center is a non-profit that works to ensure fines are imposed fairly.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is not weighing in yet since it hasn't moved through the City Council. It's also not clear how much you would need to earn to pay a lower or higher penalty. The new proposal is driving a wedge between those who say it's not fair and those who want to keep the lowest paid New Yorkers from spiraling further into poverty.