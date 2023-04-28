NYC DoB: 4 parking garages pose immedate threat to public safety

New York City's Department of Buildings has ordered four parking garages to vacate over structural concerns and issues.

In the 10 days since a parking garage in Lower Manhattan collapsed, leaving one person dead nada several injured, the DoB has conducted two enforcement inspection and inspected 78 garages across the city had had structural concerns, and found four properties with issues, citing deterioration to the point where they are now posing an immediate threat to public safety.

RELATED: Residents left homeless by Manhattan garage collapse seek answers

The four garages in question are located in Chinatown, Battery Park City, Coney Island, and Park Slope.

All four have open Class 1 violations that were previously issued by the DoB. The garages in Chinatown and on Coney Island were deemed so dangerous that they were fully shut down, while the other two were partially vacated.

RELATED: Dozens of NYC parking garages in need of 'immediate attention'

"Owners of buildings with parking structures are reminded that the City has new mandatory parking structure inspection requirements which went into effect last year," the Department of Buildings said in a statement. "These owners are legally required to hire their own private engineer, and have their parking structures inspected at least once every six years."



