Dozens of NYC parking garages in need of 'immediate fixing': report

An inspection of thousands of parking garages across New York City revealed dozens in need of immediate attention, according to a report from the New York Post.

Since last week's deadly collapse in Lower Manhattan, the city has pointed to even more garages that have potentially dangerous structural flaws and are in need of immediate fixing.

The acting commissioner of the Department of Buildings told the Post that, of around 4,000 garages across all five boroughs, at least 61 of the locations currently have open Class 1 violations for failing to be maintained.

What is a Class 1 violation?

Class 1 violations means the building conditions pose a threat to life, safety or property and warrants immediate corrective action.

The DOB reportedly hasn’t been alerted that any of the buildings are structurally unstable, but inspectors are checking them out as an extra precaution.

The garage collapse last Tuesday killed the parking manager and injured five employees.

Numerous drivers are still without their cars and residents who live next to the garage remain displaced.

"It’s been stuck," said Brent Aurricho, whose Mercedes C300 is inside a parking garage at 27 Beekman St. "It’s been right behind that gate over there since the other garage fell."

According to the city, the demolition could be a threat to the stability of the surrounding structures, as the parking garage could still be in danger of further collapse.

Crews worked Monday to brace the walls that are left, including the third floor of a Pace University dorm. The students who were living there have been placed in temporary housing.

Broken and cracked concrete can be seen all around the garage. Still remaining inside the structure are dozens of cars filled with gasoline and electric batteries, which pose a separate threat.

"The ongoing operation at 57 Ann St. is incredibly complex," said Zachary Iscol, commissioner of NYCEM. "It’s also very, very dangerous and remains dangerous."

The city recommends drivers who have cars stuck inside the garage contact their insurance, especially as the demolition might destroy the vehicles.

Residents are hoping to be allowed back in to get their belongings sometime this week.