Flooding in New York City region after overnight storm

Heavy rain caused some flooding in parts of the New York City region early on Tuesday morning.

The Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx was flooded out overnight causing the closing of the southbound lanes between the Cross Bronx Expressway and Yankee Stadium. The issue was causing problems for the George Washington Bridge. There were already 30-minute delays reported at the crossing by 5:30 a.m.

Citizen app video showed stranded vehicles on the highway.

There was also minor flooding reported on the BQE in Queens.

There were also various road closures in Westchester County including the Sawmill Parkway, which was closed south of I-287.

The storm also brought snow to higher elevations in New Jersey and New York.

There were several roads with flooding in Jersey City, N.J.

The good news was that the storm was headed out of the region on Tuesday morning and several days of dry weather were expected.

How much rain did NY get?

There were some impressive rain totals from the storm. Otisville saw 3.38", Suffern reported 3.33", and Middletown reported 3.25" of rain. There were some large totals in New Jersey as well. Ridgewood had 3.79" and Paramus saw 3.01".

In Connecticut, Armonk reported 3.30" of rain and Danbury had 2.34".