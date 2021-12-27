Feds to open COVID-19 testing site in New Jersey

article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will set up a COVID-19 testing site in New Jersey to help ease the burden created by the surging omicron variant in the state and around the country. Many testing sites have been dealing with long lines. And many labs are taking longer than usual to report results.

"With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic."

The site will be part of the CDC's program that partners with pharmacies and private labs to offer free testing to underserved communities. The CDC and state health officials will decide where the surge testing site will go and will announce the location and opening date as soon as possible, officials said.

New Jersey reported 8,831 new confirmed cases and another 1,214 probable cases of COVID on Monday.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters