WINTER STORM WATCH: Another storm targets New York City region

A Winter Storm Watch was posted across much of the New York City region as another winter storm was projected to hit the area with up to 7" of snow.

The watch was in effect for 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. It included all of New York City, all of Long Island, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York. Bergen, Essex, Hudon, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey were also under the watch.

The watch was extended to 1 p.m. for a few counties.

(National Weather Service snow potential map)

The National Weather Service says area central New Jersey could see 4" or 5" from the storm while areas in the northwestern part of the state could see 7".

In New York, forecasters say the ranges could be anywhere from 4" to 8" depending on the location. The National Weather Service had not put out a snow estimate map yet on Tuesday afternoon.

The storm watch report said that periods of heavy snow were expected with hazardous conditions during both the morning and evening commute.

