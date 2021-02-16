Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
3
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Developing

WINTER STORM WATCH: Another storm targets New York City region

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
article

Winter Weather

NEW YORK - A Winter Storm Watch was posted across much of the New York City region as another winter storm was projected to hit the area with up to 7" of snow.

The watch was in effect for 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.  It included all of New York City, all of Long Island, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York.  Bergen, Essex, Hudon, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey were also under the watch.

The watch was extended to 1 p.m. for a few counties.

(National Weather Service snow potential map)

The National Weather Service says area central New Jersey could see 4" or 5" from the storm while areas in the northwestern part of the state could see 7".

In New York, forecasters say the ranges could be anywhere from 4" to 8" depending on the location.  The National Weather Service had not put out a snow estimate map yet on Tuesday afternoon.

The storm watch report said that periods of heavy snow were expected with hazardous conditions during both the morning and evening commute.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd