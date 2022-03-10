Even Bethenny Frankel thinks NYC is too dangerous, so she's moving to Connecticut

Bethenny Frankel, former Real Housewives of New York City star, is done with the Big Apple. The now entrepreneur says she's taking her daughter and moving to Connecticut.

"I am a New York girl and I still love the Hamptons and I love New York," said Frankel during an interview with FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York." I just want to take some things off the board. When things like this happen, I realize what's important, and doing this work is very time-consuming."

Frankel, 51, was on the show talking about her massively successful efforts to raise funds to relocate refugees from Ukraine during the Russian invasion. According to Frankel, her organization in collaboration with other agencies has raised $1 million per day.

But when she was pressed further about the possibility the crime surge in the city had any impact on her decision, Frankel let loose.

"Listen, I keep wondering in the 70s I know it was like that, but no, I don't feel totally safe. I'm not going to lie. I walk with my daughter. We had multiple incidents. She cringes now. She won't walk down the street without digging into my hand. It's not what it used to be. Instagram makes it seem it vines outside restaurants and truffle cheese and everything is ok, but that's the social life, and the night-life. That's not what's going on day to day."

As of last month, nearly every single city police precinct saw spikes in crime including five where the rate doubled. In one of the more recent and heinous incidents, a man was charged with attacking another man with a hammer inside a Manhattan subway station.

"It's not the same. The garbage is not the same. The crime is not the same. It is not the same city that we used to have. It's got to get under control. I feel like it's the place to dip in for business and to maybe get a meal, but I don't feel like risking my life," added Frankel.