Man attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

A man was attacked with a hammer after bumping into another passenger in a Manhattan subway station.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 14th St. Station in Greenwich Village.

The victim bumped into the man on the platform. The other man pulled out a hammer and smashed him in the head.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital. His condition was unknown.

The attacker took off before NYPD officers arrived. He was described as wearing a red jacket, red shoes, and blue jeans.

The attack comes as the mayor has implemented a subway safety plan to try to reduce crime in the mass transit system.

The plan includes trying to remove homeless people from subway stations and enforcing transit rules.

Teams made up of outreach workers, cops, and mental health experts were being deployed into subway stations across the five boroughs to try to convince homeless and mentally ill people to accept help including housing and support.

There will also be an increased presence of NYPD on trains and in stations.

This comes in direct response to transit crime exploding in New York City which has surged more than 65% so far this year, according to the NYPD, compared to the same time period last year.

Calls for action have been particularly loud ever since the fatal subway shoving of Michelle Go. The 40-year-old was pushed beneath the wheels of an R train in the Times Square subway station on January 15.

The person responsible was allegedly Simon Martial, a homeless man with a history of mental illness.