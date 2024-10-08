Adams staffer Mohamed Bahi charged with witness tampering: Details

Embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams' staffer, Mohamed Bahi, has been charged with witness tampering and record destruction in connection with a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions for Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign.

According to officials, Bahi allegedly instructed witnesses to lie to federal investigators and deleted potentially incriminating messages in an effort to obstruct the investigation.

Mohamed Bahi (right) alongside NYC Mayor Eric Adams at an NYPD faith event.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: "As alleged, Mohamed Bahi obstructed a federal criminal investigation by instructing witnesses to lie and then destroying evidence."

List of names, investigations tied to Eric Adams

This comes just weeks after Adams was indicted for bribery and illegal campaign contributions. Adams is accused of conspiring to receive illegal donations to his political campaigns from foreign sources.

Related article

Illegal campaign contributions investigation

Federal authorities have been looking into whether Adams' 2021 campaign illegally received foreign donations for a while.

Since the probe began nearly a year ago, Adams has maintained his innocence and said he is cooperating.

The investigation into the Mayor's campaign first gained media attention in Nov. 2023 when the FBI executed search warrants at the Brooklyn home of one of Adams’ former campaign fundraisers. It remains unclear whether this action is directly connected to the current inquiry or what specific elements the federal authorities are scrutinizing.