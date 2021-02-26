Educators, parents react to Chancellor Carranza's resignation

The news of New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza's resignation came as a shock to many parents and educators.

Carranza oversaw a historic shift to all-remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of the United Federation of Teachers applauded his efforts.

"Richard Carranza was a real partner in our efforts to open school safely," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement. "Too often he had to fight behind the scenes to keep the needs of students, staff, and their families ahead of politics."

Yiatin Chu, who is the co-president of PLACE NYC, a group of parent leaders, called the sudden switch to a "virtual classroom" an upheaval for families.

Roughly 250,000 of the city's 1 million public school students are back in the building. However, parents whose children are enrolled in all-remote learning say their kids are still struggling to get by.

Jennifer Almeida hopes Carranza's successor, Meisha Ross Porter, will pay more attention to kids with special needs like her 9-year-old son, Kyle.

"He has a whole lot of Zoom meetings that they're trying to cram in all in one day," she said.

Mark Cannizzaro, the president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, said taking over the job mid-pandemic won't be easy.

"She's walking in at a very difficult and challenging time so I give her a lot of credit for taking this role on at this time," Cannizzaro said.