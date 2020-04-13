Eastern states to coordinate regional reopening

Even as President Donald Trump asserted that he is the ultimate decision-maker in reopening the country, the governors from seven contiguous states on Monday pledged to coordinate strategies for reopening their economies after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Gov. John Carney of Delaware, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, all Democrats, made the announcement on a public conference call on Monday afternoon. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, was not on the call but will also participate in the joint plan, Cuomo's office announced a few hours later.

"We have been collaborating closely with our neighboring states to combat this pandemic through a uniform approach to social distancing and density reduction and it has been working well," Cuomo said in a statement. "Now it is time to start opening the valve slowly and carefully while watching the infection rate meter so we don't trigger a second wave of new infections."

Trump said Monday on Twitter that some are "saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect...it is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons." He added that he and his administration are working closely with governors.

Cuomo said even if Trump has the legal authority to order businesses and schools to reopen, the states would need a "clearly defined" federal plan to reopen responsibly.

"You want to tell me what to do? Fine," he said. "Then I have to be able to turn around and tell my local governments what to do. So the clarity here is important."

New Jersey's Murphy said that any economy reopening and recovery will have to come "on the back" of a public health recovery.

"The house is still on fire. We still have to put the fire out, but we do have to begin putting in the pieces of the puzzle that we know we're going to need... to make sure this doesn't reignite," Murphy said.

Connecticut's Lamont said that his state's outbreak is mostly along the Interstate-95/Metro-North corridor. He called that commuter corridor the "COVID corridor" and agreed that reopening the region will require working together, especially regarding transportation.

