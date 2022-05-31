East Side Access Project connecting Queens, Long Island with Manhattan nearing end

A shorter commute for LIRR riders could be in the near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to release an update on the long-awaited East Side Access Project later Tuesday.

A quicker direct route from Long Island to Manhattan could be a wish come true. The new connection will add up to 24 trains an hour.

In the fall of 2021, Hochul joined transit and union leaders on an LIRR train from Jamaica to Grand Central. The trip took 27 minutes. If all goes well, commuters will be able to take that same commute in December. It's all part of the $11 billion-dollar project.

Located beneath Grand Central and stretching eight city blocks, the plan began in 1988, construction began in 2001 and now it's almost complete.

The underground project has eight miles of tunneling, 40 miles of new tracks, and the modernization of the Harold interlocking the busiest intersection of passenger train lines in North America.

For the commuter, it includes a direct connection for all 11 LIRR lines to Grand Central and Midtown East. It is expected to carry over 160,000 passengers every day saving 40 minutes of commuting time. There will be waiting areas, free Wi-Fi, real-time departure information, retail, restaurants and less crowding on trains and at Penn Station.

Advertisement

The project will total $11 billion, significantly higher than the $3.5 billion initially anticipated.