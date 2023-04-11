Video: Coyote rescued from East River in New York City

"Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not!" — NYPD 19th Precinct

A wild coyote was rescued from the East River.

Police responded to a call Monday of a "distressed dog" battling the currents of the East River.

But when the NYPD's Harbor Unit arrived at the scene, the animal actually turned out to be a coyote.

The NYPD's Harbor Unit arrived at the scene to rescue the wild animal from the river. (NYPD 19th Precinct)

The coyote was rescued and is now in the care of a veterinarian.

In a tweet, the NYPD 19th Precinct said, "Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not! Our officers responded to a call of a distressed "dog" battling river currents, but realized it was actually a coyote! Thanks to NYPD Harbor for coming to the rescue — he’s now in the care of veterinarians.

The rescue comes after another coyote was spotted just last month wandering through backyards and city streets of a Queens neighborhood.

Police first responded to a report of a coyote in the area of 81st Avenue and 257th Street in the Glen Oaks neighborhood. Video shared by the New York Police Department’s 105th Precinct shows the animal slowly strolling down a sidewalk.

"This morning, (Neighborhood Coordination Officers) assigned to Sector Eddie were alerted by residents of this individual wanted for the attempted kidnapping of The Road Runner," the police precinct joked in a tweet. "With help from our friends in (New York City Police Department Emergency Service Unit), the individual was taken into custody without incident."

Screengrabs shows the coyote found wandering on March 8 in Queens. (NYPD 105th Precinct)

Other photos shared by NYPD Chief of Special Operations Wilson Aramboles showed the coyote in a resident’s backyard.

The animal was later captured and brought to the Sweet Briar Nature Center in Smithtown on Long Island.