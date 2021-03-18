Dozens of people in Taiwan change their name to 'salmon' to get free sushi

article

Officials in Taiwan are pleading with people to stop changing their names to "salmon" in order to take advantage of a restaurant promotion.

According to the BBC News, a chain of sushi restaurants had offered an all-you-can-eat sushi meal to anyone with the name Gui Yu or "salmon" on their ID card.

Reportedly around 150 mostly young people visited government offices to request that their names be changed in order to take advantage of the offer.

Taiwan allows people to change their name up to three times.

Some of the new "fishy" names include "Salmon Prince," "Meteor Salmon King" and "Salmon Fried Rice."

Chen Tsung-yen, the Deputy Interior Minister said that the name-changing was wasting time and creating unnecessary paperwork.

"I hope everyone can be more rational about it," he said.

