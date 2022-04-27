Dolphin stampede in California caught on camera

A stampede of dolphins was recently caught on camera in Southern California.

The footage was obtained by Captain Dave’s Whale Watching in Dana Point on Monday afternoon.

Onlookers estimate there were about 500 dolphins taking part in the unison swim, according to FOX News.

Marine experts predict the sea creatures were either trying to catch prey, evade natural predators such as orcas or meet up with another pod of dolphins.

"We have a saying: come for the whales, stay for the dolphins," the dolphin and whale watching company wrote on social media "Watching hundreds of these common dolphins stampede in front of Dana Point Harbor, it's easy to see why dolphins are the REAL highlight of any Dana Point whale watching experience!"

Southern California is known to be one of the best places to catch "mega-pods" of dolphins, with some pods reaching as many as 10,000 aquatic mammals.

"Dolphin stampedes occur spontaneously," the company continued. "Southern California has the greatest density of dolphins per square mile of anywhere on earth."

According to Capt. Dave’s Whale Watching, you can see many sea life in California including blue whales, humpback whales and fin whales from May through November. During the months between December and May, watchers can see migrating gray whales, fin whales, humpback whales and minke whales.

And, throughout the year, rare species of whales and dolphins such as orcas (killer whales), Bryde’s whales, pilot whales, and sperm whales can also be seen.