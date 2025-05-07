Diddy trial live updates: Jury selection could be completed soon

The Brief Jury selection in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial could wrap up today, following two days of progress in court. Many potential jurors were dismissed Tuesday, including one man who admitted he likely couldn’t follow a judge’s order to abstain from marijuana during the trial, raising concerns about fairness. Combs is accused of using force and coercion to make victims participate in dayslong sex acts he called "Freak Offs," which were often filmed. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Jury selection in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial could wrap up today, following two days of progress in court. Judge Arun Subramanian has questioned dozens of prospective jurors to identify potential biases.

Combs is accused of using force and coercion to make victims participate in dayslong sex acts he called "Freak Offs," which were often filmed. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His defense argues the alleged victims are former girlfriends and compares Combs to a "swinger," claiming the case centers on consensual relationships involving a male escort.

Another dozen prospective jurors are expected to be questioned. A jury is likely to happen today.

What happened in court Tuesday?

On Monday and Tuesday, the judge assembled a pool of 35 potential jurors, 10 individuals short of the group of 45 would-be jurors that are one step from sitting on the jury for a trial projected to last up to two months.

How is Diddy doing?

On Tuesday, Diddy appeared alert and engaged in court.

He wore a white shirt, blue sweater, and navy pants with no belt — at one point, his pants reportedly began to slip while standing.

He was often the first to rise when jurors entered or exited, and by the end of the day, he stretched several times in his cushioned chair.

Juror dismissed after saying they couldn't abstain from marijuana during the trial

Numerous possible jurors were disqualified on Tuesday after answering questions that made lawyers and the judge believe they could not be fair and unbiased.

One man was dismissed after admitting that he probably couldn't follow an order by the judge not to smoke marijuana for the duration of the trial.

"He was honest," the judge said, as laughter spread throughout the courtroom.

Others were dismissed from the jury pool after saying they had seen news coverage about the case, including the 2016 video of Diddy hitting and kicking Cassie in a hotel hallway.

The potential jurors come from a wide range of backgrounds, including a middle school gym teacher, a Taskrabbit mover, and a massage therapist who’s also an actor and member of SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity.

One prospective juror works as a photo producer for HBO, with credits on promotions for "The White Lotus," "The Last of Us," and "Real Time With Bill Maher."

That connection raised concerns for Combs’ defense, since HBO’s streaming partner, Max, aired the Investigation Discovery docuseries "The Fall of Diddy," which they described as "negative."

What's next:

Opening statements in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial are set for Monday, May 12.

The trial is expected to last about two months.

Before it begins, both sides will make final strikes from the jury pool: a step that doesn’t require them to give reasons.

Prosecutors will argue that Combs ran a criminal enterprise that used his fame to abuse women, while his defense says any sexual activity was consensual.

How many years does Diddy face?

The RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charge against Diddy is central to the prosecution’s case, accusing him of running a long-term criminal operation involving sex trafficking, drugs, and coercion.

If convicted, he could face serious penalties and potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.