'Diddy' denied latest bid for bail

Combs denied bail bid

What we know:

A judge ruled that Combs cannot return home while awaiting his sentencing, denying his second bid for bail and siding with prosecutors.

Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September of last year.

According to documents from Manhattan federal court, prosecutors believed federal sentencing guidelines would call for four to five years in prison, but they said this week that they now believe the sentencing range "will be substantially higher."

Prosecutors argued that the heightened sentencing range raises the risk that Combs will flee before sentencing. They oppose Combs’ latest request to be released on $50 million bail.

Dig deeper:

The White House is reportedly in contact with Sean "Diddy" Combs’s legal team to discuss the possibility of a presidential pardon, according to a report from TMZ.

Trump was expected to wait until after sentencing to decide on a pardon if Combs' latest bid for bail had been approved. However, seeing as the bid was denied, the former president could make a decision on a pardon immediately.